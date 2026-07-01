Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,600. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.77 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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