Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $353.55 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $345.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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