Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.49% of Valvoline worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,616,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,394,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $3,287,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,347.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,545.44. This represents a 23.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.93.

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Valvoline Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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