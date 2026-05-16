Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102,172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 887.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,688 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 3.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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