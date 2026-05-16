Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,876 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 328.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,933 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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