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Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legacy Capital Group California boosted its Palantir stake by 266.4% in Q4 to 14,617 shares worth about $2.598 million, making PLTR its 27th-largest holding (~0.6% of the portfolio).
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently: Ryan D. Taylor and Shyam Sankar sold large blocks on Feb. 20 (combined ≈$25.1 million), and insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares valued at roughly $137.7 million in the last 90 days (insiders now own 9.23%).
  • Palantir posted Q4 beats (EPS $0.25 vs. $0.23; revenue $1.41B vs. $1.34B, up 70% YoY), secured a $300 million USDA Blanket Purchase Agreement, and carries a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target near $196.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $148.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.91 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Palantir signed a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to modernize farm programs and national farm-security systems — a sizable, recurring-government revenue opportunity that directly supports the company’s government backlog and helped lift the stock. USDA and Palantir sign $300 million software purchase agreement
  • Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank AG initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $175 price target, signaling institutional support and implying meaningful upside from current levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports that the Department of Defense is pursuing large funding for Palantir’s Maven Smart System (cited as a $2.3B request) add to the narrative of expanding DoD demand for Palantir products. Palantir Stock: DOD Seeks 'Massive' $2.3 Billion Funding For Maven System
  • Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s ecosystem is expanding: a new specialist firm, Vanyar, launched to focus on Palantir Foundry and AIP implementations, which may accelerate enterprise deployments but is an indirect catalyst. Palantir and AIP Specialist Firm, Vanyar, Launches
  • Neutral Sentiment: Political endorsement headlines (e.g., a presidential mention) are drawing attention but have limited direct impact on fundamentals; Wall Street remains cautious. Trump Backs Palantir (PLTR) Stock, But Wall Street Isn’t Convinced
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp’s 22-point manifesto has provoked public and political backlash (UK lawmakers and media criticism), raising reputational and long-term government-relations risk that could complicate some contract prospects. Palantir published a mini manifesto
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns persist: commentary and analysis (price-target trims, warnings about overstretch) highlight a very high P/E and the risk that optimism about AI/government wins is already priced in. Some outlets argue the stock still looks rich or vulnerable to a pullback. Is Palantir Stock Still Overvalued?
  • Negative Sentiment: Notes about insider selling and analyst caution (e.g., price-target cuts from some firms) temper the upside case and may pressure sentiment after the run-up. Palantir Stock Pops on USDA Deal. Should You Buy PLTR Stock Here?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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