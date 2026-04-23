Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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