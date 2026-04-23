Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,272.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,988,751.04. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,573 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.Lemonade's revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report).

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