Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,579 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.57.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $191.91. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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