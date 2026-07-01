Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 157,149 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 38,532 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 77,394 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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