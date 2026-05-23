Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 417.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,906,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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