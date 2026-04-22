Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2,924.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 391,784 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Leidos worth $73,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMG Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. PMG Family Office LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.55 and a 12-month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

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