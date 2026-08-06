Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Leidos were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Leidos by 222.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Leidos

Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Leidos reported $4.56 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 7.2% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 versus the $2.91 consensus estimate. Defense, homeland security and intelligence demand supported the performance. Leidos Delivers Strong Second Quarter and Enhances Full-Year Guidance

Leidos reported $4.56 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 7.2% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 versus the $2.91 consensus estimate. Defense, homeland security and intelligence demand supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $18.2 billion-$18.4 billion from $18.0 billion-$18.4 billion and set non-GAAP EPS guidance at $12.20-$12.50. Operating cash flow is expected to reach approximately $1.85 billion, with higher free cash flow anticipated despite roughly $250 million of planned capital spending. Leidos anticipates higher 2026 free cash flow

Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $18.2 billion-$18.4 billion from $18.0 billion-$18.4 billion and set non-GAAP EPS guidance at $12.20-$12.50. Operating cash flow is expected to reach approximately $1.85 billion, with higher free cash flow anticipated despite roughly $250 million of planned capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and defense-related growth reinforced visibility: Leidos generated $4.9 billion in net bookings, a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, and ended the quarter with $48.7 billion in backlog, including $10.2 billion funded. New defense AI work and growth in defense technology, energy infrastructure and intelligence missions added to the bullish narrative. Leidos Is Up After Raising 2026 Outlook and Winning New Defense AI Work

Leidos generated $4.9 billion in net bookings, a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, and ended the quarter with $48.7 billion in backlog, including $10.2 billion funded. New defense AI work and growth in defense technology, energy infrastructure and intelligence missions added to the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while UBS lifted its target to $138 but retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although analyst conviction remains mixed. Analyst price-target updates

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while UBS lifted its target to $138 but retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although analyst conviction remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some earnings quality concerns remain: Reported net income declined year over year, and acquisition and joint-venture costs weighed on results. Management also highlighted pressure in the Health segment, partially offsetting stronger defense and intelligence performance. Recent insider activity included sales rather than purchases, a secondary sentiment headwind.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.35. Leidos had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.200-12.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Leidos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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