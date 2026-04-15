Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,237 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Leidos worth $57,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.91 and a twelve month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Read Our Latest Report on LDOS

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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