Leisure Capital Management Boosts Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Sabra Healthcare REIT makes up 3.7% of Leisure Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBRA

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Further Reading

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