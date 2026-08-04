LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.23% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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