LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 99,989 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.27% of LendingClub worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LendingClub Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.LendingClub's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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