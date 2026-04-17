Lennar Corporation $LEN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 102.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $99.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.84 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Lennar's revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lennar's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lennar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lennar wasn't on the list.

While Lennar currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here