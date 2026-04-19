Leo Wealth LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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