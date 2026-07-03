Leonteq Securities AG Acquires 20,168 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Oklo were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its position in Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.14. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at $36,742,683.31. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,629 shares of company stock worth $40,734,208. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

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