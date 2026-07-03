Leonteq Securities AG Acquires 6,475 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $288.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership.

IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead.

Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months.

IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months. Neutral Sentiment: IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging.

IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk.

Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation.

A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services.

One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on AI automation also noted that some companies, including IBM, have had to rehire workers after AI-driven cuts fell short, which may temper enthusiasm around near-term AI productivity gains.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here