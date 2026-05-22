Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $297.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $158.75.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has been constructive, including multiple price-target increases and “buy” recommendations, which has helped extend momentum in ALAB shares.

Recent analyst coverage has been constructive, including multiple price-target increases and “buy” recommendations, which has helped extend momentum in ALAB shares. Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs has been drawing bullish trader attention, with elevated call option activity and a “Power Inflow” signal suggesting strong buying interest in the stock.

Astera Labs has been drawing bullish trader attention, with elevated call option activity and a “Power Inflow” signal suggesting strong buying interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, supporting the case that AI-related demand is translating into rapid growth.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, supporting the case that AI-related demand is translating into rapid growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent insider sales were disclosed by executives, including the CEO, COO, and general counsel. The company said some of the selling was tied to pre-arranged trading plans and tax withholding on equity vesting, which limits the signal as a fundamental warning.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,251,850. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here