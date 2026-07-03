Leonteq Securities AG Decreases Holdings in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Leonteq Securities AG lowered its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In related news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 1,831 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $117,916.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 662,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,687,926.40. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 489,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $35,442,266.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 521,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,763,317.33. This trade represents a 48.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,114 shares of company stock valued at $153,007,135. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle completed a second ARC token presale, which may indicate continued progress on its crypto product expansion. Circle Internet Group completes second ARC token presale

Circle completed a second ARC token presale, which may indicate continued progress on its crypto product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside for Circle, with comments that the stock remains attractive relative to long-term sales growth even after the recent selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside for Circle, with comments that the stock remains attractive relative to long-term sales growth even after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna and Compass Point initiated or reiterated neutral views, suggesting the market is still weighing Circle’s growth potential against valuation and regulatory/competitive risks.

Susquehanna and Compass Point initiated or reiterated neutral views, suggesting the market is still weighing Circle’s growth potential against valuation and regulatory/competitive risks. Negative Sentiment: Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, a large reduction that can weigh on sentiment even though it was disclosed as Rule 10b5-1 activity.

Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, a large reduction that can weigh on sentiment even though it was disclosed as Rule 10b5-1 activity. Negative Sentiment: CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing concerns that company insiders are trimming exposure while the stock is under pressure.

CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing concerns that company insiders are trimming exposure while the stock is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports about rising stablecoin competition and Visa’s Open USD push are making investors question whether Circle’s stablecoin economics and long-term competitive advantage are at risk.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 4.2%

CRCL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $262.97.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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