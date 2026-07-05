Leonteq Securities AG Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Leonteq Securities AG lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in SAP were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

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More SAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. SAP Seeks to Rein In Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. SAP Celebrates America's 250th with Investment in the Next Generation

The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. SAP cuts hiring and travel to fund AI

Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. Negative Sentiment: The repeated focus on budget tightening, non-core hiring freezes, and expense controls may raise concerns that SAP is slowing spending to preserve margins, which can weigh on sentiment if investors worry about reduced growth in the near term. SAP wants workers to create new AI-powered jobs, slashes travel and expenses budgets to up AI spend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Santander raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a one year low of $148.06 and a one year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $2.9291 dividend. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. SAP's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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