Leonteq Securities AG Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 310.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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