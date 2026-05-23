Leonteq Securities AG Invests $868,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This represents a 31.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 498,771 shares of company stock worth $54,363,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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