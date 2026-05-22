Leonteq Securities AG Invests $966,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE DLR opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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