Leonteq Securities AG Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 30,702 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.15.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $348.06 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $358.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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