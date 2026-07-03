Leonteq Securities AG Purchases 146,977 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,483 shares of the travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,977 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG owned 0.21% of TripAdvisor worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,567,936 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $182,989,000 after buying an additional 721,957 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,644,996 shares of the travel company's stock worth $140,431,000 after acquiring an additional 134,512 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company's stock worth $120,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,943 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,862 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448,718 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $50,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Bank of America upgraded TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Insider Activity at TripAdvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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