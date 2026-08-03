Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 533,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.34% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,350 shares of the company's stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,602,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 1,477,450 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,050,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,850,211 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 430.6% in the first quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 928,593 shares of the company's stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 753,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,584 shares of the company's stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 240,692 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $98,592.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,194 shares in the company, valued at $363,297.48. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,620.16. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 62,204 shares of company stock valued at $280,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

Further Reading

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