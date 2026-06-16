LFG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,142 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Amundi raised its position in AT&T by 67.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

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Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth.

Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company.

Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself.

Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity.

Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated.

Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by broader technical weakness, with shares trading closer to their 52-week low than their high, which may be reinforcing cautious sentiment.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4%

T opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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