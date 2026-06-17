LFG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,165 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 675,789 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $155,986,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here