Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Stock Holdings Boosted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884,624 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.05% of Liberty Global worth $80,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 76,160.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.31. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

Further Reading

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