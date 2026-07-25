Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Purchased by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C accounts for 0.5% of Maplelane Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,192,000 after purchasing an additional 841,729 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $297,358,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 276,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.20.

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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