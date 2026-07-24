Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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