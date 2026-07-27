Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 24.3% in the first quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.7% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 18,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,075,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,570,803,000 after acquiring an additional 961,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $381.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average is $366.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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