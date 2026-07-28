Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 368.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Q. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Qnity Electronics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 216,147 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:Q opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on Q shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a global electronic materials company serving the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company develops and manufactures materials and process solutions used to produce integrated circuits and other increasingly complex electronic devices.

Its portfolio includes semiconductor fabrication materials such as chemical mechanical planarization products, photoresists, dielectric materials, specialty chemicals and cleaning solutions. Qnity also provides materials used in semiconductor packaging, interconnects and other manufacturing processes.

See Also

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