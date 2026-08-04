Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,391 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Life Time Group worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:LTH opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,415,576 shares of company stock valued at $699,119,604. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $52.69.

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Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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