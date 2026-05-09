Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 9,664 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $201.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $176.57 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 911.57%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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