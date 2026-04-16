Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for about 1.0% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.18% of WEX worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $162.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $532,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,236.08. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $272,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,979 shares of company stock worth $1,842,414. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

WEX Stock Up 2.0%

WEX stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.67 and a twelve month high of $180.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report).

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