Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Purchases 1,222,115 Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,222,115 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for about 1.3% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 1.92% of Tronox worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 203.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,534,894 shares of the company's stock worth $26,270,000 after buying an additional 4,378,023 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,704,502 shares of the company's stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 72.0% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,203,876 shares of the company's stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 922,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 199.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,059,052 shares of the company's stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 1,371,158 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tronox Price Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. Tronox's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Research raised Tronox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Tronox

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Jean Francois Turgeon sold 18,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $122,515.80. Following the sale, the director owned 754,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,459.40. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 22,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $151,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 248,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,796.29. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,137. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

See Also

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