Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 152,334 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Lumentum by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.4%

LITE opened at $824.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $960.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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