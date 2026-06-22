Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $489.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $617.11 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.67. The firm has a market cap of $489.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $638.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,204,069.76. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,767 shares of company stock valued at $107,769,409. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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