Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $328.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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