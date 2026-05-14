Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,071 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.13% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,281 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 778,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 411,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Lincoln Educational Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) from $45 to $60 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside after its recent run. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on from $45 to $60 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above analyst forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating performance is improving. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above analyst forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating performance is improving. Positive Sentiment: Lincoln Educational Services reached a 52-week high, with coverage highlighting the company’s boosted outlook and strong momentum in investor sentiment. MarketWatch article

Lincoln Educational Services reached a 52-week high, with coverage highlighting the company’s boosted outlook and strong momentum in investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The Lincoln Foundation for Education announced nearly $250,000 in first-quarter grants to support student success, including funding from employers such as Delta Dental and Matco Tools, which may support brand reputation and student pipeline strength. Lincoln Foundation for Education grants release

The Lincoln Foundation for Education announced nearly $250,000 in first-quarter grants to support student success, including funding from employers such as Delta Dental and Matco Tools, which may support brand reputation and student pipeline strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles today focused on recap and valuation questions, including a Zacks comparison of STRA vs. LINC and a transcript/earnings-call summary, which are informative but not immediate stock-moving catalysts. STRA vs. LINC article

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ LINC opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 275,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,501,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,088,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,151,145.05. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $285,011.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,679.57. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,735 shares of company stock valued at $18,064,442. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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