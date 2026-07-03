Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 217.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $546.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $547.22.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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