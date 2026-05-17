Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Linde were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 575 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $540.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $506.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.41. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here