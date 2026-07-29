Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,735 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Linde worth $268,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $511.18 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $516.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.40. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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