Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,318,325,000 after purchasing an additional 797,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,750,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $515.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $504.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.14. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $522.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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