Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Stock Position Lowered by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP cut its holdings in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,464,694 shares during the period. Lionsgate Studios accounts for about 5.2% of Anson Funds Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 2.10% of Lionsgate Studios worth $58,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 4th quarter worth $51,119,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth about $43,715,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 1,707,282 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,168,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,184,000 after buying an additional 1,441,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the third quarter valued at about $9,142,000.

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Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LION opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LION. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LION

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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